Evanston shooting: Man charged after 3 shot, 1 fatally at Clark Street Beach, police say

A shelter-in-place order at Northwestern University was lifted around 10 p.m. after 3 people were shot, 1 fatally, at Clark Street beach in Evanston.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened at a north suburban beach earlier this month, police said.

Northwestern University was under a shelter-in-place for over an hour on April 12 after a shooting killed one man and injured two teens at an Evanston beach. Police said the shooting happened during an argument.

An 18-year-old man, Jacquis Irby, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, both 15 years old, were wounded. Police said one teen was critically injured, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Police said 20-year-old Jalen Murray fired the gun. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said on Saturday.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert after shots were fired at the beach, located just south of the Evanston campus.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information to call them at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637), and then start a message with "EPDTIP."

