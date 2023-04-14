Evanston police adding patrols after shootings at Clark Street Beach, Chicago's Loyola Park

Evanston police are adding patrols after a shooting at Clark Street Beach and a shooting at nearby Loyola Park in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Northwestern University says it will improve response after Clark Street Beach shooting

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police said they will deploy extra patrols after a young man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University.

Thursday night, a man was injured in another shooting just three miles away in Loyola Park in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Evanston police said the Clark Street Beach shooting was not random, saying it began as an argument between two groups which escalated into gunfire.

Jaquis Irby, 18, was killed in the shooting, while two 15 year old boys were injured, one critically. So far, no one is in custody.

The victims were not connected with Northwestern University, but the university did issue a shelter in place order 30 minutes after the shooting happened.

Thursday after some criticism, Northwestern admitted the order should have come sooner.

Meanwhile some Evanston residents are concerned about the violence.

"Living so close, I'm frightened of course," Evanston resident Lauren Marcove said. "It's where I go all the time, but then I feel such profound sadness, a young guy like that

Thursday night there was another shooting three miles south of Clark Street Beach in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 10:15 p.m. in the 7100-block of North Sheridan Road.

Police said a male victim was wounded in a drive-by shooting just steps from the lakefront. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No links have been made between the shootings.

