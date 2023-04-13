WATCH LIVE

Northwestern University issues shelter-in-place alert after shots fired at Clark Street Beach

Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:16AM
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern University issued a shelter-in-place Wednesday after a shooting at an Evanston beach.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert after shots were fired at Clark Street Beach, just south of the Evanston campus.

The alert said the suspects ran north toward the campus.

Evanston police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Sheridan and added that the incident is not affiliated with Northwestern.

Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital, police said.

Police also said the victims are not Northwestern students.

Police are asking everyone on campus to continue to shelter in place as police search for the suspects.

Police are at the scene and said there is no indication of an active shooter. They said there does not appear to be a continued threat.

Sheridan Road is closed from Davis to Clark while police investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

