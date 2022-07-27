Arrest made after father killed in front of daughter while playing Pokemon Go in Evanston park

Family said he was doing a Pokémon challenge with his daughter in Eggleston Park when he got into an argument with other people

Evanston father Servandos Hamros was fatally shot while playing with his daughter at a park Thursday night, his family said.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made after a father was shot to death while playing with his daughter in an Evanston park earlier this month.

According to the Cook County State's Attourney's office, the suspect is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Servando Hamros, 29, has two daughters and lived just a half mile away from the park where he was shot on July 14.

"My son's daughters lost their father," Dawn Hamros, the victim's mother, said. "I lost my son ... this is just senseless."

Evanston police said they responded to a report of shots fired at about 9:05 p.m. in the 2100-block of McCormick Boulevard.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a man shot and killed in the park along the canal.

The family of Servando Hamros said he was doing a Pokémon challenge with his 7-year-old daughter in Eggleston Park along the North Shore Channel when he got into an argument with at least one other person.

Servando's family said he saw two people acting inappropriately in the park. His family said Servando expressed his feelings to the two and walked away.

A short time later, police said an unknown armed offender shot and killed the father of two.

At least 14 shots were fired, with eight of them hitting Servando, his family said.

"His daughter witnessed her father being murdered," Dawn said.

Police said his daughter was in the area at the time of the shooting but was not shot or injured. She called for help.

"She Facetimed and said 'Daddy's been shot.' She was there by herself with her dad dying on the ground," Dawn said.

"I couldn't believe it. They were just playing in the park. They were catching Pokemons. That's what they usually do. My daughter could have gotten hurt as well. She saw everything," said Servando's wife Lenelly Maya.

Lenelly said she is so proud of the way her 7-year-old handled this nightmarish situation.

"She called me right away and unfortunately we didn't get there in time, but she hid and asked for help, she called for help. Someone helped her and whoever that was, I want to say thank you. She was so scared," Lenelly said.

Dawn said she was working out nearby when she heard the shots fired.

"Little did I know, I was across there listening to my son get murdered," she said.

Servando worked in the restaurant industry and was excited about starting a new job at Culver's next week. The family is now pleading for justice.

"He was a funny guy," Dawn said. "He was just great. He loved his daughters. His whole world was his daughters....there's no point to this. These people need to be caught. These people need to be brought to justice. They need to be caught please."

His wife said they met in 8th grade at Hayt Elementary School, started dating in 2008 as freshmen at Senn High School and were "high school sweethearts."

"He was fun, always laughing, cracking jokes. He was just an easy-going guy. Great father," Lenelly added. "They took everything from us."

Servando was set to turn 30 next month.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5040 or text a tip to 27463.