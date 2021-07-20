'Share the road': Evanston begins shared street pilot program

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston began testing out a project Monday that allows pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers to safely share a street.The multi-modal shared streets pilot project discourages cut-thru traffic on Greenleaf Street from McDaniel Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard.'Slow down, share the road' traffic signs have been put in place at minor intersections to notify those using the roadway.The test run ends August 16, which is the first day of class for Nichols Middle School on Greenleaf. The city engineer said they wanted to wrap up the program before school started so it wouldn't impact student pickups and drop-offs at the school.