Traffic

'Share the road': Evanston begins shared street pilot program

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Evanston's shared streets test begins

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston began testing out a project Monday that allows pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers to safely share a street.

The multi-modal shared streets pilot project discourages cut-thru traffic on Greenleaf Street from McDaniel Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard.

RELATED: Evanston to begin paying reparations to some Black citizens this summer

'Slow down, share the road' traffic signs have been put in place at minor intersections to notify those using the roadway.

The test run ends August 16, which is the first day of class for Nichols Middle School on Greenleaf. The city engineer said they wanted to wrap up the program before school started so it wouldn't impact student pickups and drop-offs at the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficevanstonbicyclepedestriansdriver
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4
Crystal Lake man ID'd as Jiffy Lube worker killed in customer accident
Portillo's plans public offering of stock
IL reports 670 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Girl, 15, shot in back at Homan Square park
Chicago Head Start programs scramble for funding
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
Show More
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
Man released from Guantanamo after nearly 20 years without charges
56 shot, 11 fatally, over weekend
One of a kind high tops by Chicago artists auctioned for fundraiser
Pritzker announces he will run for reelection
More TOP STORIES News