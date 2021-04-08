Chicago expressway shooting: Person shot on I-57 near Halsted Street; NB lanes reopened

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An expressway shooting on I-57 Thursday morning left a person with life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street on Chicago's South Side around 11:06 a.m., ISP said. One shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

State police shut down all northbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting. All northbound traffic was diverted off of I-57 at 111th Street.

All northbound lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m., state police said.

Illinois State Police said the investigation is in its infancy and have not released additional details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
