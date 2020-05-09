Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Local doctor to distribute 5M face masks to community, first responders at various churches

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events across the city and suburbs Saturday aim to help keep people healthy during this pandemic.

40th Ward residents can pick up free face masks at the streets and sanitation building near Western and Berwyn on the city's North Side starting at 11 a.m.

In Melrose Park, residents can pick up face masks and hand sanitizers starting at 10 a.m. next to the Melrose Park Metra station.

At noon people in Elmhurst can pick up free hand sanitizer at Visitation Church on York Street.

Willie Wilson Mask distribution sites:
  • Mt. Vernon Baptist Church


    • 2622 W. Jackson, Chicago, Illinois
    8:00am-12:00pm
  • Apostolic Church of God

    • 6320 S. Dorchester Chicago, IL
    9am-12:00pm
  • House of Hope


    • 752 E. 114th Street Chicago, IL
    1:00pm-6:00pm
  • The Carpenter's House

    • 1651 N. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
    9am-12noon
  • Midwest Bible Church


    • 3441 N. Cicero Chicago IL 60641
    10am-2pm
  • Richard J Daley Academy

    • 5024 S. Wolcott Chicago, IL
    11a.m-2p.m.
