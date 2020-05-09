Coronavirus Chicago: Local doctor to distribute 5M face masks to community, first responders at various churches

40th Ward residents can pick up free face masks at the streets and sanitation building near Western and Berwyn on the city's North Side starting at 11 a.m.
In Melrose Park, residents can pick up face masks and hand sanitizers starting at 10 a.m. next to the Melrose Park Metra station.
At noon people in Elmhurst can pick up free hand sanitizer at Visitation Church on York Street.
Willie Wilson Mask distribution sites:
2622 W. Jackson, Chicago, Illinois
8:00am-12:00pm
6320 S. Dorchester Chicago, IL
9am-12:00pm
752 E. 114th Street Chicago, IL
1:00pm-6:00pm
1651 N. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
9am-12noon
3441 N. Cicero Chicago IL 60641
10am-2pm
5024 S. Wolcott Chicago, IL
11a.m-2p.m.