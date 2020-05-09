Coronavirus Chicago: Local doctor to distribute 5M face masks to community, first responders at various churches

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church

Apostolic Church of God

House of Hope

The Carpenter's House

Midwest Bible Church

Richard J Daley Academy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events across the city and suburbs Saturday aim to help keep people healthy during this pandemic.40th Ward residents can pick up free face masks at the streets and sanitation building near Western and Berwyn on the city's North Side starting at 11 a.m.In Melrose Park, residents can pick up face masks and hand sanitizers starting at 10 a.m. next to the Melrose Park Metra station.At noon people in Elmhurst can pick up free hand sanitizer at Visitation Church on York Street.2622 W. Jackson, Chicago, Illinois8:00am-12:00pm6320 S. Dorchester Chicago, IL9am-12:00pm752 E. 114th Street Chicago, IL1:00pm-6:00pm1651 N. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 606479am-12noon3441 N. Cicero Chicago IL 6064110am-2pm5024 S. Wolcott Chicago, IL11a.m-2p.m.