Politics

Actor Mark Hamill deletes Facebook, accuses CEO Mark Zuckerberg of allowing disinformation

Mark Hamill is completely "unfriending" Facebook because of policies, he says, allow false information on the social network.

The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" tweeted to his 3.6 million followers that he's deleting his Facebook account.



Hamill accuses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of choosing "profits over truthfulness."

Facebook just announced last week it's banning deep-fakes that alter what a person actually said or did.

But that won't block all fake posts.

Hamill said he'll "sleep better at night" now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsentertainmentfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergstar wars
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News