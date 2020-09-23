facebook

Illinois Facebook users can now file claims for up to $400 as part of class action lawsuit settlement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Facebook users in Illinois can now apply to collect from a settlement stemming from a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed over Facebook's collection and storing of biometric data of Illinois users without proper consent.

As part of the $650 million settlement, claimants may be eligible for payments of between $200-$400, depending on the number of valid claims filed.

RELATED: Facebook agrees to settlement in Illinois privacy class action lawsuit

Those covered by the settlement include, Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011."

Claimants must have been a resident of Illinois for at least 183 days (six months) to be eligible.

Claims must be filed by November 23, 2020. For more information and to file a claim, visit facebookbipclassaction.com.
