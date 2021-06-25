Fairy Houses celebrate 20 years of Chicago Park District Natural Areas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enchanting Fairy Houses are popping up across the city.
The Chicago Park District (CPD) and The Nature Conservancy of Illinois are celebrating 20 years of CPD Natural Areas by showcasing 20 fairy houses. The park district also hopes to establish the Community Stewardship Program.
The displays are in 20 natural areas across the city. Each whimsical Fairy House dazzles with creativity, while combining natural items such as branches, plants, feathers, rocks and more with unique special touches, park district officials say.
There are currently more than 75 Natural Areas throughout the city, totaling 1,890 acres of wetlands that are full of wildlife such as frogs, turtles, small birds, butterflies and more.
The mystical wooded structures were created by volunteer partners at sites like Humboldt Park and Marquette Park.
The mission of the Natural Areas is, "to develop and maintain habitats that are dedicated to the cultivation and enrichment of ecological diversity, nature exploration, learning, and the enlivening of the human spirit," according to the park district.
To learn more about the Fairy Houses, visit the Chicago Park District website.
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT
