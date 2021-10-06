41 more fake COVID vaccine cards, ivermectin seized at O'Hare Airport in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens more fake COVID vaccination cards and "misbranded" ivermecctin pills were seized at O'Hare International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said it found 41 fake COVID vaccination in two packages, one that claimed to have PVC pipes and another that claimed to contain greeting cards. Both shipments originated from China, and were on their way homes in Seagraves, Texas, and Houston.


In another package from China, which claimed to contain decorative beads, agents found a bottle of 100 ivermectin tablets. A package from Mexico also contained ivermectin tablets, as well as 40 hydroxychloroquine pills, which were misbranded.

The packages of pills were being shipped to Atlanta and Minnesota, respectively, officials said.
