Fall travel getaways across Illinois

Fall is here and some of the best places to travel in Illinois include Galena and Shawnee National Forest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall is in the air and Illinois loves to show of its colors this time of year.

You can take advantage of the season with some fun weekend getaways that don't require a ton of planning.

Morton Arboretum events: When to see fall foliage as colors change for the season

Sylvia Garcia, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, joined ABC7 to talk about the new fall colors tracker on "Enjoy Illinois" as well as suggestions for local getaways.

She also spoke about what is special about Galena as well as why it is worth the six-hour drive to Shawnee National Forest.