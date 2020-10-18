These easy fall cocktails can warm you up as the weather cools down

Somrus Pumpkin Spice Latte

3 ounces Somrus Coffee Cream Liqueur

1 ounce spiced rum

1 cup freshly brewed Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cup

Whipped cream

Pumpkin pie spice

Add 3 ounces of Pumpkin Starbucks Coffee to the empty Irish coffee glass

Add 3 ounces of Somrus Coffee to the glass

Pour 1 ounce of spiced rum into the glass

Stir with spoon

Top with whipped cream

Sprinkle with pumpkin spice and enjoy!

Urban Bourbon Lift

2 parts Somrus Coffee Cream Liqueur

1/2 part bourbon

1/2 part orgeat

Club soda

Pour first three ingredients into an ice-filled shaker

Shake vigorously

Strain into an ice-filled collins glass

Top with club soda

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As colder weather sets in across the Chicago area, here are some fall cocktail ideas to warm you up.Monica Badlani, partner and COO of Somrus Cream Liquers, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the concoctions.The new Somrus Coffee is inspired by South India's "kaapi," so it includes notes of chicory."We just started working with the Sadeker sisters; they are professional, young, American golfers of Indian descent," Badlani said. "The same way Somrus revolutionized the cream liqueur category by introducing the flavors of India, the Sadeker sisters are revolutionizing golf by introducing their personal flair."