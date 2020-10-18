These easy fall cocktails can warm you up as the weather cools down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As colder weather sets in across the Chicago area, here are some fall cocktail ideas to warm you up.
Monica Badlani, partner and COO of Somrus Cream Liquers, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the concoctions.
The new Somrus Coffee is inspired by South India's "kaapi," so it includes notes of chicory.
"We just started working with the Sadeker sisters; they are professional, young, American golfers of Indian descent," Badlani said. "The same way Somrus revolutionized the cream liqueur category by introducing the flavors of India, the Sadeker sisters are revolutionizing golf by introducing their personal flair."Somrus Pumpkin Spice Latte3 ounces Somrus Coffee Cream Liqueur1 ounce spiced rum1 cup freshly brewed Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-CupWhipped creamPumpkin pie spiceMethod:Add 3 ounces of Pumpkin Starbucks Coffee to the empty Irish coffee glassAdd 3 ounces of Somrus Coffee to the glassPour 1 ounce of spiced rum into the glassStir with spoonTop with whipped creamSprinkle with pumpkin spice and enjoy!Urban Bourbon Lift2 parts Somrus Coffee Cream Liqueur1/2 part bourbon1/2 part orgeatClub sodaMethod:Pour first three ingredients into an ice-filled shakerShake vigorouslyStrain into an ice-filled collins glassTop with club soda
