Diggerland USA is the place for big trucks and bigger fun for all ages

Have you or your child ever dreamed of operating heavy machinery? If so Diggerland USA is the place to go. The rides and attractions are all construction-based, allowing visitors to rekindle their childhood love of trucks.

WEST BERLIN, N.J. -- There is fun for the whole family to enjoy at Diggerland USA.

The one-of-a-kind theme park allows visitors to drive and operate real construction machinery.

Rides include, excavators, tractors, steam rollers and many more.

The park also has a water park which is a big draw on a hot summer day.

Diggerland also features a zipline ride that takes you all the way to the top of the park providing you views as far as the Philadelphia Skyline.

100 Pinedge Dr, West Berlin, NJ 08091