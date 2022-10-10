Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against suspect arrested in kidnapping, murder of Central CA family

The family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, was found dead last Wednesday in Merced County.

MERCED, Calif. -- Charges were filed Monday against the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family. His brother, who has also been arrested, is also expected to be charged.

Jesus Salgado and his brother Alberto Salgado are accused in the death of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

The family of four was found dead last Wednesday in Merced County.

The Merced County District Attorney's office has charged Jesus with four counts of murder. He is expected to appear in court on Monday afternoon to be arraigned on those charges.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of all four family members were found Wednesday evening in an orchard.

A family spokesperson tells Action News the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder, Jesus Salgado, is a former employee who used to drive for the victim's trucking company. They had a disagreement and parted ways.

Jesus was officially booked into the Merced County Jail on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of murder Thursday evening. Deputies say he tried killing himself before being taken into custody on Tuesday.

A series of four candlelight vigils were held late last week and over the weekend to remember the family.

Alberto is expected to be charged with criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.