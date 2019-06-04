Family of slain cabbie files suit against Uber and the driver involved

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of slain cabbie driver, Anis Tungekar, wants justice after he was killed by an Uber driver during a traffic altercation last July.
"What have we experienced over the past 9 months, I think nothing short of a nightmare," said Anis' son Omar Tungekar.
Tuesday, the Tungekar family filed a $10 million lawsuit against the ride share company and the driver involved.
"Uber knowingly allowed a violent individual to operate as one of their drivers and my client paid with his life as a result," family attorney Michael Gallagher told reporters.
In the 30-page filing, the Pakistani immigrant's family accuses Uber of failing to bar 30-year old Fangui Lu, saying they knew the Chinese national was a violent driver with an expired temporary license.
"Had things been different my father's fatal attack would never had happened," Anis' other son, Rehman Tungekar added.
The lawsuit goes on to finger Lu as the Uber driver accused of fatally kicking the 64-year old taxi driver in the head last September during a traffic altercation in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.
The incident was captured by a security camera and happened while Lu was being investigated for allegedly beat up another passenger while driving for a different ride share company.
Scott Gore said he saw a news story about the attack on Tungekar and realized he had also been attacked by Lu that same month. Gore said the two got into an argument about the best route to take during his ride.
"I wish I had been more vigilant in following up with the police," Gore said, "and kept calling or something."
Gallagher said Fangui was arrested, but was released after the Cook County State's Attorney's Office declined to file charges against him.
Lu has since fled to China.
"We'll keep fighting for truth and justice where we can find it," Omar said.
A spokesperson for Uber declined to comment on the pending litigation, but expressed condolences for the Tungekar's family. The spokesperson also confirmed that Lu's account has been suspended while the company cooperates with any police investigation.
Family of slain cabbie files suit against Uber and the driver involved
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More