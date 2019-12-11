Family originally from Chicago area killed in New Zealand volcano eruption

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family with ties to Chicago are among the victims of Monday's deadly volcano eruption in New Zealand.The American Red Cross said 13-year-old Matthew Hollander and his brother, 16-year-old Berend Hollander, died in the disaster. Their parents Martin and Barbara Hollander remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead.The family moved from north suburban Northbrook to Australia five years ago. Barbara was born in north suburban Skokie and Martin was from Sydney.The GeoNet seismic monitoring agency said, calculating a 40% to 60% chance of another eruption within the next 24 hours on White Island.Authorities in New Zealand said they had confirmed that six people died and that the bodies of eight other people are believed to remain on the ash covered island. Many of those who survived the volcanic blast suffered horrific burns. Officials said Thursday that two people who had been hospitalized had died. Another 28 people remain hospitalized, including 23 in critical conditionMany people were questioning why tourists were allowed to visit the island after seismic monitoring experts raised the volcano's alert level last month.Daily tours allow more than 10,000 people to visit every year.