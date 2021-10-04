Impact of COVID-19 on family planning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pandemic has affected so many aspects of people's lives. One of them is family planning.Doctor Kara Goldman, the medical director of Fertility Preservation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joined ABC7 to talk about family planning.Many fertility clinics were closed at the beginning of the pandemic and now they are seeing a rush of patients.Dr. Goldman discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's perspectives about family planning and the CDC urging pregnant women to get a COVID vaccine.