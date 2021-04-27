police shooting

Family of Anthony Alvarez views bodycam video of fatal Chicago police shooting in Portage Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago police on the city's Northwest Side viewed video of the shooting for the first time Tuesday, nearly a month after the shooting.

Family and friends of Anthony Alvarez are demanding answers about why a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 22-year-old father in a Portage Park alley on March 31.

Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed suspect during Portage Park chase, CPD says
Chicago police said a suspect died early Wednesday after pulling a gun on CPD officers in Portage Park. An officer fatally shot the individual, officials said.



Perhaps some of their questions are being answered now. Alvarez's family arrived with their attorneys to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for the painful process of watching police body camera video of the fatal shooting. Protesters gathered outside, demanding the name of the officer who shot Alvarez.

"The name of the officer is still not out. It has been almost a month 'til this family has had any answers," said Ana Santoyo, Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"CPD has not even provided the name of the officers involved, has provided no details about what happened around this claimed altercation," said Patrick McWilliams, Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Police said officers were chasing Alvarez just before 12:20 a.m. on March 31 when Alvarez took out a gun, which turned into some kind of confrontation in the 5200-block of West Eddy. Alvarez later died at the hospital.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene. Now Alvarez's family wants to know what happened to a man they knew as a talented soccer player.

"Wherever his daughter goes from now on, people know his name," said Roxanna Figueroa, Alvarez's cousin.
