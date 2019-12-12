Great Chicago Light Fight: Monee Christmas light display the talk of the block

MONEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Reyna family has been going all out with their Christmas decorations for more than five years. This year, they're bringing their A game for the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight championship."I love the lights. I love the holiday season. I love just decorating and putting all the lights up," said Eugene Reyna, a Christmas enthusiast.Every year, Eugene puts on the Christmas decorations outside his lawn on his own. Some of the ornaments displayed on his front lawn were made from scratch.The Chicago Bears Santa Claus, Santa's Reindeer and the Grinch are among his most popular decorations."They're all handmade out of wood," Eugene said.The Reyna front lawn is decked out with over 40,000 Christmas lights. The family said they start decorating about three months before the holidays."It's just beautiful. Just the hard work that went into it pays off," said Sheila Reyna, Eugene Reyna's mother.Think you have the best holiday decorations around?Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section.Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook. Submissions will be accepted through December 16. We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite.The winner will be announced on ABC 7 News This Morning on Friday, December 20. Good luck!