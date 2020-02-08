Get your family involved with these fun homemade Valentine's Day gift ideas

Lovebug:

Valentine's Day is often filled with flowers, chocolates and romance but that doesn't mean that the kids can't get in on the fun too. In the days leading up to Valentines's Day, parenting blogger Beth Engleman shares some ideas on how to get your kiddos in the holiday spirit.Put some paint on those adorable feet and make a love bug for grandparents, or your spouse to remember how tiny they are. You can also make cards with cut out hearts and those adorable toes.Take your child to a local pottery or paint-your-own studio and make "hand soap" platters for gifts.Get your child involved in making Valentine's for his or her class. Free printables make slime Valentine's, or lip balm so much fun and your kids will be so proud to hand them out.Paint your own photo frame, take a silly picture or dress up in your best outfit and give this to your loved ones.Create a gratitude jar for friends and fill it with things you admire about your friends.Make a spa at home type gift filling a box with similar colored items.Create your own pizza dinner with all the fun toppings. Customize your very own heart shaped pizza and let your children add the toppings and cheese-these mini Flatzza is great because its 7 of the 8 major allergen free so no worries about nuts or dairy and they'll be ready in 10 minutes!Top it off with a heart shaped dessert pizza! This no bake version will be a unique hit that kids of all ages will be looking forward to devouring.Take one baby foot and add paintstamp it on cardstockOnce dry add legs, antlers and glue googly eyesAdd love bug at the bottomGlue a doily on cardstockAdd paint to baby feet, stamp on a doilyFold in half to make a card or frame itFind a paint it yourself pottery studioAdd paint to handsStamp hands on soap container*This typically takes one week to get it backCreate your own slime:Elmer's GlueElmer's Magical LiquidAdd googly eyes, sparkles or tiny hearts for texturePut inside a containerPrint cards on cardstockUse a hot glue gun to add small containers of slimeHave your child add their nameYou can pick these up at Michaels CraftsUse glue, and scissors and assemble, this activity takes 30 minMake your own heart shaped mini pizzasAngelic Bakehouse Flatzza crustPizza sauceMozzarella cheese, and add your own toppings.Bake at 400 degrees for 10-15 min (once toppings melt and the crust is the way you love it)Perfect for little handsMelt chocolate chipsDip half of a Angelic Bakehouse Sweet Crisp into your chocolateAdd sprinklesRefrigerate for 10-15 minutes to setAngelic Bakehouse products can be found at Mariano's, Whole Foods, Costco, and Fresh Thyme MarketTop Flatzza buddy crust with ready made cookie doughAdd toppings that you love including:Chocolate syrup, caramel, pretzels, chocolate candies, peanut butter or nutella