Mayor Lightfoot, City to announce pilot program to support newborns, mothers at 4 Chicago hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) are expected to announce the launch of a new service Tuesday that is designed to support the health and wellbeing of mothers, newborns and their families.will provide new moms and their families with home visits from registered nurses shortly after birth at no additional cost.The service will be provided on a voluntary basis to mothers and families with newborns. Bedside visits will be available to families while they're still in the hospital and home visits will be offered approximately three weeks after discharge.The program is being piloted at four Chicago birthing hospitals-to get a better understanding of the program model.Officials said anyone with a newborn at the four pilot hospitals can participate, including foster and adoptive parents.The program will also connect new mothers to community resources as needed.The visits will include health screenings of mother and baby, education about newborn care, and an assessment of the family's needs.Officials estimate that next year more than 4,000 families will be eligible for this service at the pilot hospitals.