WCL celebrated Chicago moms on Tuesday.

Bump Club and Beyond Founder and CEO Lindsay Pinchuk joined us with the Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide for every price point.

With Mother's Day just 12 days away, we had all of the must-get gifts for your mom.

Top gifts under $50

Kinder Perfect, A Party Game for Parents, $24.95
Juice Age Defy Solutions Kit, $42
Art Naturals Top 8 Essential Oils and Diffuser Set, $49.95
Tenshen Rose Wine, $20
Princess House Stemware, set of 4 glasses, $49.95
Amazing Cosmetics Highlighter Primer, Concealer and Line Smooth Primer, $28-35
David's Tea Get Pampered Gift Set, $26
Pscyhobaby Custom Tea Towel, $10

Gifts for Expecting and New Moms
1. Gixo Fitness App, $19.99 per month (audience is getting 3 months)
2. Mixbook Photobook, starting at $15.99
3. JJ Cole Collections Papago Pack, $79.95
4. Tiny Tags Personalized Necklaces, starting at $74
5. Soul Ma Nursing Tank Top, $45
6. Nursing and Maternity Pajamas by Kindred Bravely, starting at $39.99
7. Lillebaby Complete Embossed baby Carrier (Ryan demonstrates with baby Nora for walk on), $170

1. Acrylic Photo Tray from MyPhoto.com, $29-$99

2. Venn Skincare All in One Concentrate, $185
3. Thoughtfully Gift Packages, starting at $19.99-audience getting the Tea Lab which is $79.99
4. Quilted Koala East Meets West Tote, $168
5. Kai Rose Perfume Oil, $48 and Kai Hand Cream, $19

Things to do with mom as a gift this Mother's Day
1. Club Pilates 2 classes and sweatshirt (audience is getting two classes and a sweatshirt for $75 value)
2. Salt Fitness, $28 for single class, packages start at $49 for new clients (the audience is getting a 5 pack which is $140)
3. Skin Laundry
4. Brunch at Oyster Bah, audience is getting a $40 gift card which will easily cover brunch for two and cocktails, kids eat free

Bump Club and Beyond is holding a sweepstakes to get all of these gifts for you at home. To apply, visit: http://response.bumpclubandbeyond.com/wclformothersdaysweeps
