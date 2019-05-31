Family & Parenting

Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot

PONTOTOC, Miss. -- Amy and Randy English's last child at home is about to leave the nest and they couldn't be happier about it.

Their daughter, Haley Jones, is a photographer and staged a hilarious photo shoot with her parents celebrating their new 'empty nester' status, according to Storyful.

Jones is the last of three children to leave the family home in Pontotoc, Mississippi.

"Most parents are a little sad when they hit the 'empty nest' phase of life," Jones wrote on Facebook, "However, my parents seem thrilled."

The couple's dogs even make an appearance in one of the photos, alongside a sign that reads: "Our favorite kids."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingsocial mediau.s. & worldphotographyviralfunny photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
Acid spills from truck after Tri-State Tollway crash; SB lanes closed
5 wounded in Robbins shooting
Bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving
Man on bike sexually abused 2 girls in Irving Park, police say
Fake Microsoft employee scams $25k from couple
Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns
Show More
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
5-year-old Harnett County girl dies after battle with terminal cancer
Texas inmate on life support after officers throw him on ground
Kane Co. officials warn of possible measles exposure
Illinois House could vote on marijuana legalization Friday
More TOP STORIES News