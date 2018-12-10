FAMILY & PARENTING

Why do we kiss under mistletoe?

Here's why we kiss under mistletoe around the holidays.

Have you ever wondered why we kiss under mistletoe around the holidays?

Well, the tradition dates back to ancient times, when the Greeks associated the plant with fertility and life.

In Victorian England, it was considered bad luck for a woman to refuse a kiss under mistletoe.

Mistletoe is a parasitic plant that grows on tree branches and steals their nutrients.

Nowadays, it's become a fun holiday tradition to show affection under the mistletoe around Christmas.
