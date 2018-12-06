FAMILY & PARENTING

Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?

Have you ever wondered how the tradition of leaving lumps of coal in Christmas stockings began?

In ancient German and Dutch folklore, Saint Nicholas, also known as Sinterklaas, would leave gifts in shoes and socks left out for him by children.

Bu the 16th century, the beast-like Krampus was created as a counterpart to St. Nick to punish naughty girls and boys - sometimes by leaving coal in their stockings!

In Italian folklore, the witch La Befana would sneak into homes to leave gifts for good children and lumps of coal for bad ones.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, coal was commonly burned to heat homes, so when Santa Claus came to visit, it was convenient to grab a lump to leave for children on his "naughty" list.

Of course, Santa would never give children lumps of coal for Christmas... unless they asked for it!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychristmassanta clausu.s. & worldfamilychildren
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
23 sets of twins pose with Santa
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Suspect who drove at officers shot by CPD on West Side, police say
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
State trooper assigned to DEA task force hospitalized after law enforcement operation
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
VIDEO: Man pushed under truck in apparently random attack
Show More
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus near Bloomington
Family and friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
More News