Family & Parenting

DNA test reunites woman with son she thought died in childbirth 30 years ago

LOS BANOS, Calif. -- A California woman learned that the child she birthed nearly 30 years ago and was told had died is actually alive and well on the other side of the country.

Tina Bejarano said she gave birth when she was 17. Her mother told her she was not allowed to keep the baby.

"The next day, she comes back to tell me, 'The baby died 15 minutes after it was born. It never made it. It was sick,'" Bejarano said in an interview with KMPH.

She and her husband, Eric Gardere, have been celebrating the birth of that child every year since losing it.

Then, out of nowhere, the couple received an email from a 29-year-old man named Kristin.

Kristin lives in New Jersey with his wife and baby. He emailed Bejarano after taking a DNA test and learning that she was his mother.

Kristin was adopted by a loving family five days after he was born. He grew up in Las Vegas, never knowing how much his biological mother cared about him.

"Looking at him just makes me want to cry," Bejarano said.

Gardere is not Kristin's biological father, he and Bejarano got married a few months after she gave birth to Kristin. Still, he said he considers Kristin his son.

"We've been communicating with Kristin for a few months now. He calls me Dad, I call him Son, I text him every morning."

The whole family plans to meet in person for the first time in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcaliforniareunionfamilydnau.s. & worldgood newsfamily tree dnafeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
CTU to hold downtown rally, march Monday
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
CDOT asks drivers to report potholes for repair
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
Show More
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
More TOP STORIES News