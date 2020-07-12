Food & Drink

Green City Market Chef BBQ event goes virtual, emphasizing buying locally raised foods

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago farmer's market is emphasizing the importance of buying and eating locally raised foods.

In an effort to help connect consumers to their local food sources, Green City Market is taking their annual Chef BBQ culinary event virtual.

Melissa Flynn, Executive Director of Green City Market, joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to tell us more about the upcoming event.

This year's event will be a collaboration of some of the best culinary talents in Chicago from both restaurants and on the farm. The virtual event allows guests to get an intimate view into the kitchens of some of Chicago's top chefs as they prepare delicious dishes made from local ingredients available at Green City Market.

The hour-long live-streamed program will be held on July 16 from 6 -7 p.m., and is free to everyone.

Chefs include Seth Bradley and Ryan Van Voorhis of Nude Dude Food, Cedric Harden of River Roast, and Paul Virant of Vie, Vistro and Gaijin.

The featured chefs will be cooking and conversing about the importance of deepening support for small family farmers, educating eaters, and increasing access to local and sustainable food all while showing guests how to prepare a delicious dish.

"Green City Market's Chef BBQ has been one of Chicago's most anticipated food events of the summer since 2001," Flynn said. "This year, the event will continue to highlight local, sustainably grown food and how people can create dishes like the best chefs in the city from their homes, using high quality and healthy ingredients found at Green City Market."

To participate in the event, visit https://givebutter.com/gcmchefbbq.

Follow Green City Market on Facebook to find a location near you.
