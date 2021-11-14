fatal shooting

1 dead, 1 injured after gunman fires into crowd leaving funeral at Gary church, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gary Fatal Shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured after gunman fires into crowd leaving funeral at St. Monica and Luke Church, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A gunman opened fire on a crowd as a funeral was letting out in Gary, Indiana Saturday afternoon.

Two men, both 41, were shot just before 2:20 p.m., one fatally, according to the Gary Police Department.

Several cars were left riddled with bullet holes in the parking lot outside St. Monica and Luke Church, in the 600-block of Rhode Island Street.

The victim killed was from Merrillville. The wounded victim is from Gary and stabilized, police said.

In a news release, the Diocese of Gary said family had received permission to rent the church's parish hall for a repast following a burial of a family member.

The diocese confirms the family who rented the hall were not parishioners.

"We pray for the family and their loved ones, may (they) be comforted as they begin to process this terrible tragedy," said Bishop Robert McClory.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince offered his condolences, saying "It is beyond comprehension how anyone can attack a family already in mourning."

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garydeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencechurchshootingdouble shootingfuneral
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
17 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
22 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News