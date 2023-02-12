Lake Zurich pastor, Fr. David Ryan, reinstated after investigated over sexual assault allegations

The latest allegations comes a year after the priest, Father David Ryan, was reinstated after similar allegations were found to be untrue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lake County priest is being reinstated after he was removed last fall because of accusations he sexually abused a minor.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Father David Ryan serves at St. Francis de Sales in Lake Zurich.

Cardinal Blase Cupich released a letter Saturday saying there is not sufficient reason to believe the accusations and the independent review board recommended the case be closed.

The latest allegations came a year after the priest was reinstated after similar allegations were also found to be untrue.

At the time, an independent review board determined that there was "insufficient reason to suspect" Fr. Ryan had sexually abused minors 25 years earlier.

The cardinal said Father Ryan is being reinstated effective immediately.