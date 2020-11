Saint Francis de Sales Parish pastor investigated in decades-old child sexual abuse allegations

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake Zurich pastor, Father David Ryan, has been asked to step aside from his position due to child sexual abuse allegations that stem from over two decades ago, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.Cardinal Blase J. Cupich issued a letter Saturday to the Saint Francis de Sales Parish and School family to inform them of the investigation.Ryan was accused of sexually abusing minors about 25 years ago while he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, Cupich said.The persons making the allegations have been offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry and the archdiocese has begun its investigation of these matters, the letter stated.The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Cook County State's Attorney.Father Ryan was directed to live away from the church, 135 S. Buesching Rd., while the matter is investigated, "and he is fully cooperating with this direction," Cupich wrote.Father Jerome Jacob, pastor of Saint Mary of the Annunciation in Mundelein will serve as temporary administrator of Saint Francis de Sales Parish, Cuprich said.The Archdiocese of Chicago said it takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward.Complete information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the Archdiocesan website at www.archchicago.org