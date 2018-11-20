ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) --The father of Dayna Less, a pharmacy resident who was killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday, said he doesn't want her to be remembered as a victim.
"She was the best and brightest star on this planet and she didn't deserve what she got," Brian Less, Dayna's father, said.
Dayna Less was shot as she got off an elevator at Mercy Hospital.
Brian called Monday "an impossible day for all of us," including police officers, Mercy Hospital and Dr. Tamara O'Neal, the other civilian victim of the shooting. Brian said he wants his daughter, his only child, to be remembered for the way that she lived.
"Dayna was a very special person," Brian Less said. "She had unique gifts. She was intelligent. She was funny. She was kind. She was a good friend."
Dayna, 24, was a first-year pharmacy resident doing her clinical rotations at Mercy. She graduated with a doctor of pharmacy degree from Purdue University just last May and was finishing up her first year of residency at Mercy Hospital on the near South Side.
Originally from St. John, Indiana, she was planning to go home on Tuesday to be with her family for Thanksgiving.
Brian remembered how his daughter overcame a debilitating headache disorder as a teenager. She shared the experience of enduring pain and several surgeries in a blog in hopes of helping others.
She started a blog with her mother called "My Daughter's Headache."
While in college, Dayna served at a clinic in Kenya during a doctor's strike. Her father said Dayna truly lived to help others.
"She's helped hundreds of children across the country and internationally who are afflicted with this disorder," her father said. "She gave them hope, she gave them help and she was a friend to them. And some of them didn't make it, but she soldiered on and she helped everyone she could and she was continuing to help everyone she could in her life."
Dayna's experience as a patient inspired her to pursue medicine.
"And Dayna decided at 16 years old that she had been given her chance at life back and she was going to freely give of her life to everyone she could," he said.
Dayna Less was also engaged to be married next summer to her high school sweetheart; a man she had met at church camp when they were just 9 years old. Her mother, a seamstress, was making her wedding dress.
Amid the despair, Brian Less prayed for healing.
"Hug your kids every day. Talk to them every day," he said. "Do something every day to make their world a better place."
Mercy Hospital has created a fund to support the families of both O'Neal and Less. Click here for more information.