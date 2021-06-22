Father's Day 2021: Chicago dads surprised with 'random gifts of kindness'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of dads were able to enjoy a Father's Day treat thanks to Fresh Farms, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and media personality Candace Jordan.On Sunday, they teamed up to give away boxes of chocolate truffles to fathers in what they called "random gifts of kindness."They started on North Michigan Avenue and then went to the Real Men Cook event to give more truffles to fathers there."Men strolling on Michigan Avenue and men cooking in aprons on the South Side deserve recognition on Father's Day," Pappas said in a written statement. "It is a duty and a privilege to honor our fathers on this special day."