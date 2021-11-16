FBI

FBI seeks public help in identifying 'John Doe 45′ in child sexual exploitation investigation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FBI seeks public help in identifying 'John Doe 45′ in child sexual exploitation investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago FBI is seeking the public's help in tracking down a man linked to an infant victim of sexual exploitation.

A video depicting "John Doe 45" is believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April 2019, the FBI said in a nationwide news release Tuesday.

The FBI released partial images of the man as well as a screenshot of the room.

The Chicago FBI released partial images of an unknown man linked to a case of an infant victim of sexual exploitation.



In the video, the man is heard speaking English and is likely between 30 and 40 years old, the release said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at a local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
