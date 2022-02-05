FBI catches Top 10 Most Wanted alleged mass shooter after 16 years on the run

MEXICO (WLS) -- After 16 years on the run, one of America's Top 10 Most wanted is behind bars this morning.The FBI captured alleged mass shooter Octaviano Juarez-Corro in Mexico.Juarez-Corro was wanted for an alleged double homicide and attempted murders of three other individuals in the summer of 2006 on the banks of Lake Michigan after authorities say he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park.Police said he shot five people total, killing two, with his wife was among those injured.There was a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.