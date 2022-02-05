fugitive arrest

FBI catches Top 10 Most Wanted alleged mass shooter after 16 years on the run

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

FBI finds Top 10 Most Wanted alleged mass shooter who ran for 16 years

MEXICO (WLS) -- After 16 years on the run, one of America's Top 10 Most wanted is behind bars this morning.

The FBI captured alleged mass shooter Octaviano Juarez-Corro in Mexico.

SEE ALSO | FBI add man accused in fatal shooting at Milwaukee picnic to Top 10 Most Wanted

Juarez-Corro was wanted for an alleged double homicide and attempted murders of three other individuals in the summer of 2006 on the banks of Lake Michigan after authorities say he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park.

Police said he shot five people total, killing two, with his wife was among those injured.

There was a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicowisconsinfugitive arrestdeadly shootingfugitivefatal shootingshots firedmass shootingshootingmost wantedfbi
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUGITIVE ARREST
TikTok tips help find CA murder suspect in Mexico
Police identify woman found dismembered in luggage
Man accused of carrying girlfriend's body in luggage to be extradited to KY
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
TOP STORIES
IL judge rules against school mask mandate; Pritzker vows action
Mother McAuley teacher fired after using racial slur repeatedly
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
9 cars stolen from downtown Chicago condo parking garage: CPD
UChicago students rally to defund campus police after shooting
Chicago couple charged in $2.1M retail theft from warehouse
School bus driver gets kids to safety minutes before train crash
Show More
Security guard fired 'indiscriminately' down street, killing grandma
Chicago hotels have lower occupancy compared to other major cities
Hammond man arrested after stealing over a $1M worth of watches: CPD
Chicago banker seeking mercy from federal judge in bribery case
Chicago IRS office to host in-person tax help session
More TOP STORIES News