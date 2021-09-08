FBI adds man accused in fatal shooting at Milwaukee picnic to Top 10 Most Wanted

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A man with ties to Wisconsin is now on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list after he allegedly murdered two people and tried to kill three others at a picnic in Milwaukee 15 years ago.
The FBI is offering up to a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Octaviano Juarez-Corro, the bureau announced Wednesday.
Juarez-Corro is wanted for an alleged double homicide and attempted murders of three other individuals in the summer of 2006 on the banks of Lake Michigan after authorities say he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park.
He has ties to, or may visit, Wisconsin, California and Mexico, according to the FBI.
Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Juarez-Corro's aliases include Octaviano Corro, Octaviano Juarez Corro and Octavio Juarez.
He is now the 525th addition to the list since its inception in 1950. Of the 525 fugitives on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List, 490 have been apprehended, which is a 93% success rate, the FBI said.
The bureau also reminds the public that they are still searching for Chicago man, Arnoldo Jimenez, who is also on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list. Jimenez was added in May 2019 for the alleged brutal murder of his wife on their wedding night, officials said.
Anyone with information on either man is encouraged to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov - tips can be reported anonymously. Be sure to follow @FBIMostWanted and @FBIChicago for the latest updates on fugitives.
