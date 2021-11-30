ABC7's Feed the Love 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11290871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 kicked off our annual "Feed the Love" campaign on Giving Tuesday to highlight our area's critical need for food donations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 continues to impact so many communities and individuals. Hunger is still a critical problem and continues to rise across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. The pandemic and job losses have pushed hundreds of thousands of our neighbors, maybe your neighbors, to the end of their resources. We know that any change in work hours or a job loss, unexpected medical diagnosis or other unexpected bill can greatly affect one's ability to put food on their table.This need continues to present a situation unlike anything our food banks have seen in decades of feeding communities. In the coming months we expect food insecurity to grow significantly, and with current supply chain challenges, they anticipate even greater challenges to getting food to the people who need it. The food banks that serve Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana are working harder than ever to keep up. They're buying more food, making more deliveries and still serving thousands of our neighbors every day. Winter also brings difficult trade-offs as families choose between paying bills like heat or buying groceries, also expected to come at higher costs this year.No one should ever have to make those tough choices. No one should have to go hungry in Chicagoland - now or ever.Together, you can help ABC7 Chicago feed the love and feed our neighbors. If you would like to get involved, our food bank partners are in great need of monetary donations and your gift of whatever amount will provide food and hope for local families in need during this critical time. Every dollar counts, and provides multiple meals for our neighbors!If you need help, please get help. And, if you can help, please help.For information on how to donate, where to go for food and other resources in your area, or how to volunteer follow any of these links:To Donate:To find food distributions in Cook County:To Volunteer:To Donate:To Find Food: For neighbors in the suburbs (outside Cook County) and across Northern Illinois find resources near you:Information and/or assistance about SNAP - call toll-free 1-844-600-SNAP (7627) or fill outTo Donate:For Food Support:To Volunteer:See all ourcoverage.