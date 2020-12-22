Northern Illinois Food Bank's virtual pantry allows customers to pick groceries they want and need

DEKALB,Ill (WLS) -- Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteers are hard at work as they pack costumers' vehicles with food. Now, people can request groceries they want and need all online and at a click of a button with the My Pantry Express program.
"My Pantry Express is our online food option for families who can order online and go pick up at times that are convenient for them," said Jennifer Lamplough, the Senior Director of Strategy at Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Lamplough helps lead the program and said anyone can partake in the My Pantry Express Program. All that is needed is a name, email, and last four digits of a cell phone number.
Customers get to pick from fresh produce, meats, grains, and a breakfast bag once a week.
Volunteer Donna Potaczek said the option of picking the groceries needed is what makes the program so special.
"This ability for them to customize their orders really helps meet their particular needs," said Potaczek.
You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.
If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
