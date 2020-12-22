feed the love

Northern Illinois Food Bank's virtual pantry allows customers to pick groceries they want and need

By Yukare Nakayama
DEKALB,Ill (WLS) -- Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteers are hard at work as they pack costumers' vehicles with food. Now, people can request groceries they want and need all online and at a click of a button with the My Pantry Express program.

"My Pantry Express is our online food option for families who can order online and go pick up at times that are convenient for them," said Jennifer Lamplough, the Senior Director of Strategy at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Lamplough helps lead the program and said anyone can partake in the My Pantry Express Program. All that is needed is a name, email, and last four digits of a cell phone number.

Customers get to pick from fresh produce, meats, grains, and a breakfast bag once a week.

Volunteer Donna Potaczek said the option of picking the groceries needed is what makes the program so special.

"This ability for them to customize their orders really helps meet their particular needs," said Potaczek.

You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.

If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdekalb countycommunity journalistfoodfood bankfeed the lovecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEED THE LOVE
Feed the Love
Young Glenview artist donates painting to help feed hungry
A look into the Greater Chicago Food Depository
Help available to those losing stimulus benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Dog named Zoey, car stolen from Elmhurst
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
New stimulus bill gives Chicago music venues hope for survival
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Local small business counting on second stimulus check
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
Show More
US surgeon general visits Chicago
IL reports 6,239 COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
Chicago City Council holds hearing on botched CPD raid
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
More TOP STORIES News