WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fentanyl laced pills worth $5-$10M seized in I-57 traffic stop

By WLS logo
Saturday, May 27, 2023 2:57AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police seized half a million fentanyl-laced pills worth $5 to $10 million during an overnight traffic stop.

State police said the traffic stop happened overnight on northbound I-57 Thursday into Friday, though they did not give details regarding where on I-57 it occurred. They only said it happened in "northeastern Illinois."

RELATED: $1M in narcotics found after pill press tracked to South Side lab

ISP said troopers sized almost 60 kilos, or 123 lbs., of counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl.

They said the street value of the 500,000 laced pills is $5 million to $10 million.

READ MORE: Fentanyl bust nets 300K pills, 11 lbs. of powder worth $5 million

Police did not say how many people were arrested in the traffic stop, or how the pills were found.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW