Fentanyl laced pills worth $5-$10M seized in I-57 traffic stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police seized half a million fentanyl-laced pills worth $5 to $10 million during an overnight traffic stop.

State police said the traffic stop happened overnight on northbound I-57 Thursday into Friday, though they did not give details regarding where on I-57 it occurred. They only said it happened in "northeastern Illinois."

ISP said troopers sized almost 60 kilos, or 123 lbs., of counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl.

They said the street value of the 500,000 laced pills is $5 million to $10 million.

Police did not say how many people were arrested in the traffic stop, or how the pills were found.