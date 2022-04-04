Fenwick High School bomb threat investigated by Oak Park police; school evacuated

Oak Park police said they were contacted about a call to the school reporting a bomb around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
In a statement on the Fenwick High School website, Principal Peter Groom said the school building has been evacuated until a "thorough investigation" can occur.
"All students, faculty and staff are currently safe and away from the building, and there is no immediate threat to their wellbeing," Groom wrote.
Additional information was not immediately available.
