Fertility clinic seeing spike in women wanting to freeze their eggs

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some fertility clinics are reporting a record number of women are looking to freeze their eggs this year.

Vios Fertility Institute in Chicago and across the Midwest say they've had a 31percent increase in egg-freezing procedures this year

Doctor Roohiis Jeelani, reproductive endocrinologist with Vios Fertility Institute, joined ABC7 to talk about the process.
