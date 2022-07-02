How to treat bad sunburns during summer 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer weather means more people will be outside, and that can cause mild to severe sunburns.
Dr. Flora Stay said if you do get sunburn, don't follow myths you may hear.
"Use Aloe Vera, or create an oatmeal bath by grinding up oats and mixing it into warm water to soothe the skin," Stay said.
She also recommend avoiding products with petroleum, it may clog pores, and trap heat and sweat.
"Avoid sprays or creams with benzocaine or lidocaine. These ingredients are in many OTC anesthetics, but they may cause allergic reactions," Stay said.
