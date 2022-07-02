skin care

How to treat bad sunburns during summer 2022

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for treating summer sunburn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer weather means more people will be outside, and that can cause mild to severe sunburns.

Dr. Flora Stay said if you do get sunburn, don't follow myths you may hear.

"Use Aloe Vera, or create an oatmeal bath by grinding up oats and mixing it into warm water to soothe the skin," Stay said.

SEE ALSO | What SPF do you need? How to protect your skin from sun's rays as summer approaches

She also recommend avoiding products with petroleum, it may clog pores, and trap heat and sweat.

"Avoid sprays or creams with benzocaine or lidocaine. These ingredients are in many OTC anesthetics, but they may cause allergic reactions," Stay said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopsummerskin caresunscreenweather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKIN CARE
Beach Essentials
Sunscreen reminders as we head into summer
How to protect your skin from sun's rays as summer approaches
How to protect your skin from cancer as summer approaches
TOP STORIES
Convicted felon charged with shooting officer on Near West Side: CPD
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, CPD says
Bodies of 2 of 3 kids found in lake in likely triple homicide: police
15-year-old boy struck, killed by Amtrak train in north suburb: ME
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
Teen girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
Show More
Legendary Chicago hairstylist retires after more than 40 years
Jewelry store co-owner shot during armed robbery in Oak Lawn: police
Experts set expectations about 'vaccine efficacy'
Ex-CPS principal admits defrauding district of thousands
Chicago Weather: Nice Saturday but cooler by the lake
More TOP STORIES News