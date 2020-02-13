Burial held for more than 2K fetal remains found in abortion doctor's Will County home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than 2,400 fetuses found in an Indiana abortion doctor's Will County home were formally buried on Wednesday.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was among the attendees at the solemn memorial in South Bend this week.

The burial was held at Southlawn Cemetery and the service was donated by the Palmer Funeral home.

The babies were found in Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's home outside of Crete last year after the doctor died.

Officials said Klopfer's family found the fetal remains in his garage when they were sorting through his belongings after his death last September.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators are searching the Indiana clinics where a deceased doctor used to work after thousands of preserved fetal remains were found at his home in Chicago's south suburbs last week.



Investigators believe they may never know why the doctor held onto the remains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countysouth bendabortionhuman remains foundmemorial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News