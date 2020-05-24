CHICAGO -- Sunday would have been the annual "Bike the Drive" event but it had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So this year organizers are substituting biking with laughter.
Active Trans is asking supporters to donate $20 for access to the virtual "Laugh the Drive" event taking place on Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m.
The hour-long program will feature a comedy set featuring Jake Noll and Marz Timms.
Noll is a Chicago-based comedian and is a regular at the Laugh Factory and an understudy at Second City's e.t.c. Theater.
Timms is also a Chicago-based comedian who has served as the Chicago Bulls in-arena host, made appearances on the Netflix original series, Easy, and tours both locally and internationally.
In addition to Laugh the Drive, participants will also have a chance to try their hand at bike-themed trivia, get a print-at-home participation certificate, and hear from Active Trans' brand-new Executive Director, Amy Rynell.
"While nothing can replace the experience of riding Lakeshore Drive, we are thrilled to hold our first-ever Virtual Fifth Third Bike the Drive," said Rynell. "Donations raised through this event will help to fuel Active Trans' work fighting to improve conditions for people who walk, bike, and use public transit throughout the year."
Those who are interested in participating in the Virtual Fifth Third Bike the Drive can click the link to make the $20 donation.
Participants will be emailed the link to the event.
Coronavirus Chicago: Fifth Third's annual 'Bike the Drive' event goes virtual with comedy show amid pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More