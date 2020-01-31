Personal Finance

A warning about 'ghost' tax preparers

It's tax season, and who you choose to file your taxes matters.

The IRS issued this warning about unethical "ghost" tax preparers.

According to the IRS, a ghost preparer does not sign a tax return they prepare. They instead will print the return and tell the taxpayer to sign and mail it to the IRS. For e-filed returns, the person will prepare but refuse to digitally sign as the paid preparer.

The IRS warns not signing a return is a red flag that the paid preparer may be looking to make a fast buck by promising a big refund or charging fees based on the size of the refund.

The Troubleshooter Takeaways are to make sure your tax preparer has a valid preparer tax identification number, or PTIN, which is required by law. Next, make sure the preparer signs the return and that you get a receipt. Also, make sure your bank account has listed that you're getting a refund.

Again, if a tax preparer will not sign a return that is a big red flag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeabc11 troubleshootertroubleshootertaxes
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after CPD sergeant who witnessed fatal shooting shot in wrist, police say
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
LIVE Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Trump to sign order aimed to combat human trafficking
Maternal mortality rate remains high in Illinois, data shows
Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new SNAP rules
Warmer winter leads to less ice cover on Lake Michigan
Show More
Robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville, police say
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
1 killed, 1 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash in Libertyville
Former vape user speaks out after double lung transplant at age 17
More TOP STORIES News