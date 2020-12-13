Quick Tip

Don't rack up credit card debt buying holiday gifts

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Financial experts at Finder.com said you should be re-evaluating your credit card spending before you rack up debt this holiday season.

Call your current credit card company or see if you can apply with another company to get a card that has an interest-free intro APR period.

Cards that offer this feature can act as an interest-free loan for up to 18 months, which gives you times to pay off large purchases.

RELATED: 1 in 3 Americans are forgoing holiday gifts because many can't afford it: study

You can also make sure you're using a credit card that has rewards so you can use those rewards for travel, cashback, or another gift for yourself later on.

Also, many credit cards will give you three times, or even five times, the rewards depending on where you use the card, so check that option out as well.

Remember, if you are paying interest you want to do your best at paying off the balance every month.
