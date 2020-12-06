Quick Tip

1 in 3 Americans are forgoing holiday gifts because many can't afford it: study

23% are planning on gifting a mask, study says
By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One study shows that many Americans may not be able to afford holiday gifts this year, so here is a quick tip on what you can do to keep the cheer, with less spending.

Wallet Hub said a new study is showing that 1 in 3 Americans are forgoing holiday gifts in 2020.

You may want to choose specific family members to exchange gifts with to save money, instead of getting something for everyone.

Shopping experts also say the best deals to be found this year will be on apparel, appliances and jewelry.

Wallet Hub also says that 23% of people are planning on giving a mask as a holiday gift this year, so that can be a fun and inexpensive option as well.

You can get one with a fun design or it can be personalized.
