IRS, most states start accepting 2018 income tax returns Monday

The federal tax filing season is underway now.
Despite the record setting 35-day federal government shutdown, the Trump Administration promises taxpayers owned refunds will be paid on time.
Jan. 28 marks the first day the IRS will accept paper and electronic tax returns.
Experts recommend filing as early as you can, and advise you to gather all your relevant documents before you file. The tax forms look a little different this year, after Congress increased the standard deduction. That means less of a need to itemize for some taxpayers. If you fall under certain tax brackets, your refund may be significantly different.
So in order to receive the most possible benefits, given the new changes, tax experts recommend having all forms ready to go when you file early. That includes the W2 forms from your job, health care documentation, your children's Social Security numbers, proof of property taxes paid on your home, and a copy of the refund you received when filing in 2018.
However, state tax officials say that enhanced identity theft protective measures could cause some refunds to take long than usual to process.
STATE INCOME TAX RETURNS
The Illinois Department of Revenue began accepting 2018 state individual income tax returns on Monday.
The state revenue department says the fastest, most secure way to file tax returns and receive refunds is to file online and request direct deposits into checking or savings accounts.
The Illinois agency says it's continuing to focus on identity theft and fraud prevention this tax year. Last year its efforts prevented more than $66 million in refund fraud.
Illinois officials anticipate direct deposit refunds will be issued about four weeks from the time an error-free electronically filed tax return is submitted.
The Indiana Department of Revenue also started accepting tax filings on Monday.
DOR Commissioner Adam Krupp said taxpayers should wait to file until they have all of the necessary documentation. He said there's almost always a delay if taxes are filed without proper documents.
The department also is asking taxpayers to make sure they're using the correct form, avoiding duplicate filings and filing electronically if possible. DOR said filing online ensures "faster and more accurate returns."
The deadline to file is April 15.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
