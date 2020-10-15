Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle outlines budget proposal to address $400M deficit | WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle plans to introduce her 2021 budget recommendation Thursday morning.
The Cook County Board of Commissioners will gather for a virtual meeting at 10 a.m.
"Everything is on the table," Preckwinkle said in June as the county looked to fill a $281 million shortfall for the rest of the current fiscal year. Assuming there is no additional federal stimulus, the county needs to close a budget shortfall of more than $409 million next year as well.
There has been large drops in sales and other taxes due to COVID-19 and increases in some costs that led to the deficit. This is now the largest budget gap Cook County has seen in almost a decade.
The county's finance committee will meet briefly after the meeting to approve a hearing schedule for the proposed budget. They will outline two public hearings set for Oct. 29 with a morning session at 10 a.m. and an evening session at 5:30 p.m. These meetings will be held virtually with no in-person participation. The committee will also schedule dates for the departmental reviews on the proposed budget starting next month. Those will be held virtually as well.
According to Sun-Times, layoffs, cutting vacant positions and tapping into reserves is part of Cook County's plan to close the $409 million deficit. Cook County officials plan to propose a $6.9 billion budget Thursday.
Preckwinkle is expected to reveal the county's general operating budget that includes 659 vacant positions, including 300 in the sheriff's office, to be cut as part of a plan to close a gap of $222.2 million. An additional part of a proposed plan to address a separate $187 million budget deficit, 130 people could be laid off at Cook County Health. However, officials say the number of layoffs could up being half the initial number by the time the spending plan is finalized.
