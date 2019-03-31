Quick Tip: Free tax preparation assistance

The April 15 deadline to file your 2018 tax returns is almost here, but here's some good news: Free tax preparation assistance is available throughout the state of Illinois.
The IRS and AARP are offering free basic income tax return preparation and they will file your return electronically at more than 300 locations.
Who qualifies? Those who make under $55,000, people over 60 years old and those with disabilities or limited English-speaking abilities.
Taxpayers can find free tax-prep locations by visiting the Illinois Department of Revenue's website tax.illinois.gov There is also a Senior Help Line (800) 252-8966.
